Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have had an interesting season. They are currently 7-4 and are tied for first at the top of their division. However, they have lost to some weaker teams, and fans are worried about what that could mean for their playoff hopes.

Additionally, Lamar Jackson is trying to get a massive new contract with lots of guaranteed money. The Ravens have refused to give Jackson such a deal as they feel like his playing style will eventually lead to injury. This had led to lots of debate, and fans seem split on what the franchise should do.

Ravens Lose To Jacksonville

Yesterday, the Jackson discourse got more complicated thanks to a loss to Jacksonville. This is a team that the Ravens should be beating, but instead, they lost on a last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion. Consequently, this has fans sounding off on Jackson’s value.

For instance, one Twitter user wrote “When someone asking for over $250 mil guaranteed like [Lamar] … games like this should not come down to [kicker Justin Tucker]. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.”

This led to a furious response from Jackson who ultimately deleted his tweet for some NSFW language. “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field,” Jackson wrote. Of course, there was more to the quote then just that, however, you can see the whole tweet, below.

The Ravens can still go far this season, although, they need more weapons at wide receiver. Jackson isn’t being given a lot to work with, and it could lead to an early exit. If that were to happen, then Jackson’s contract hopes could be out the window.

