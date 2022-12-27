Tom Brady has some massive decisions to make this off-season. Of course, last year, he decided to announce his retirement from football. However, just a month later, he decided to come out of retirement for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Overall, this wasn’t exactly his best decision as the Bucs stand at a record of 7-8. Still, the Buccaneers are in a playoff spot and they are staring down a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. If Brady can turn things around and win it all, then it will be his most unlikely Super Bowl run to date.

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Will Tom Brady Retire?

During the most recent episode of his famous Let’s Go podcast, Brady was asked about making the retirement decision. As Brady explained, it isn’t something that is truly on his mind right now. Instead, he is thinking about finishing out this season and getting the best possible result. However, he did note that once he decides to retire, that’s it this time.

“I think what I really realized … was you’ve got to be really sure to do that,” Brady said. “And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For football fans, it will certainly be bizarre to enter a season without Brady. he has played 23 seasons at this point, which means many fans have grown up with him.

You can check out the full episode of Brady’s podcast, below.

