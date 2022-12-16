Tom Brady is one of the greatest professional athletes of all time. While he wasn’t the most talented player at his sport, he certainly knew how to win. Winning is all that matters at the end of the day, and with seven Super Bowls, it is clear that he’s a legend.

However, Brady is now experiencing quite the fall-off. This season, he has not been good, although he still has a shot at the playoffs. Either way, fans are starting to think that it might be time for Brady to call it quits. After all, that’s what he was supposed to do last year.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Speculation Continues

With the Buccaneers having a less-than-stellar season, it is starting to look likely that Brady will end up retiring. He becomes a free agent in the offseason, and some have speculated that he would go to New England. Moreover, there have been some reporters claiming he will go to Miami.

Now, however, a report from Mike Jones of The Athletic claims that many insiders have him retiring from the sport… for good this time. For now, this is simply a belief that has not been backed up by anything Brady has said. In fact, Brady has made it seem as though he still has a couple of years left.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands during the national anthem against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Brady’s poor play this year indicates that if he continues, he will just fall off even harder. For someone’s legacy, it is important to go out on top. That said, perhaps it would make sense for Brady to hang up the cleats.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the football world. Additionally, let us know what you think Brady should do, in the comments down below.

[Via]