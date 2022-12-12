San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw asked Tom Brady to sign the ball he intercepted off of him following the Niners’ 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I went like a little fangirl,” Greenlaw admitted after the game. “I tried to soothe him up, make him feel better. ‘Man, yeah, you’re the greatest ever,’ all that good stuff. But he is, he is.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

From there, Greenlaw explained that he nearly chickened out until his teammate Fred Warner came over.

He continued: “I was like, man you ain’t even gotta sign the ball. I knew he was likely going through a lot. … And then Fred comes over, and Fred’s like ‘you get the balls signed?’ And I was just like, ‘yeah, man, now you gotta sign these balls.’ So he signed them. It was cool, no doubt.”

“The worst thing he could tell me is no,” Greenlaw further added. “I was always told if you don’t ask, you’ll never know. He is a good guy to be able to sign that ball after he threw them pick. That’s big time. I appreciate it. He is the greatest. He’s the goat.”

Warner also described them as looking like children: “We came prepared. Strolled up to him, ‘Hey Tom can you sign the balls for us?’ Like some five-year-olds. It was great.”

The interception came during the third quarter on a pass that was intended for Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. The 49ers’ defense dominated throughout the game. Brady threw another interception to Tashaun Gipson, earlier in the third quarter.

The Bucs now fall to 6-7 on the year while the 49ers sit at 9-4.

Check out the moment Greenlaw got Brady’s autograph below.

Class act ✍️ pic.twitter.com/sw7Egm9vYs — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2022

