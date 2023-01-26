When Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joined Stephen A. on First Take last year, fans weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. Overall, it was a hit from the beginning as Russo and Smith showcased a ton of chemistry. Although they typically have opposing views, their personalities work perfectly together.

Furthermore, they both come from the old-school way of broadcasting. While the young kids may not respect “Mad Dog,” Smith knows what he’s about. He knows that Russo is someone who has thought quite a bit about his takes, although knows when to amp up the energy.

Stephen A. Smith attends Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Stephen A. Won’t Hold Back

There are some segments where these two cannot contain their laughter. Of course, this happened last week as Russo yelled at Smith for going on a book tour. Subsequently, we got yet another gem this week that almost had Stephen A. rolling on the floor laughing.

In the video clip down below, Smith and Russo are debating with Mel Kiper about what to do with NFL draft capital. At one point, Russo was talking about draft assets, however, he used the word “Booty.” While he meant in the treasure sense, Smith couldn’t help but think of the other meaning. This led to some hilarious laughter, with Kiper and Molly Qerim joining in. Russo tried to move on, however, the laughter was just too overwhelming.

This was definitely one of the funnier moments of the Chris Russo tenure on this show. A lot of the younger fans have finally come around him, and it seems like he will be part of the show for years to come.

