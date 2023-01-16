Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports journalists in the entire world. He is a staple of the television show First Take where he gets to let off his hot takes that tend to enrage sports fans. Overall, he is a beloved figure and without him, sports talk TV would look a lot different.

This year, Smith is dropping his very own memoir called Straight Shooter. The book is certainly going to be fun to read as it will give us some insight into the mind of Smith. In fact, Rolling Stone recently got an excerpt from the book which describes Stephen A.’s struggles with a learning disability.

Stephen A. Smith attends the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 20, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Gets Honest

Per Smith:

“From the time I was six, I thought I was stupid. Although I talked well — and a lot — and articulated my thoughts fluidly enough that some folks swore one day I’d become a lawyer or a public speaker, it was all a facade. I couldn’t comprehend what I was reading, a deficit that my oratory skills only served to hide.

It got worse each year, stunting my ability and willingness to grow intellectually. Before long, I was in the second grade but reading at a first-grade level. Then I was in the third grade — still at a first-grade reading level.”

Smith went on to note that when he had to repeat the fourth grade, he overheard his dad say “The boy just ain’t smart. He’s not going anywhere. Accept it.” Subsequently, Smith found out he had dyslexia, and from there, he was able to excel in everything he did.

Commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on prior to Game Five between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Needless to say, Smith has come a very long way since those days. Now, he is a staple of ESPN and in many ways, he completely carries the network.

[Via]