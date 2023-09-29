Kyrie Irving Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Kyrie Irving, a name synonymous with basketball excellence, has made headlines not just for his on-court prowess but also for his off-court endeavors and controversies. As of 2023, this NBA superstar's net worth is estimated to be around $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what are the factors that have influenced his financial journey? Let's delve deeper.

Born on March 23, 1992, in Melbourne, Australia, Kyrie Irving moved to the United States at the age of two. His father, a former basketball player, undoubtedly influenced his passion for the game. Tragedy struck early when he lost his mother at the age of four, but his determination never wavered. From his early days in West Orange, New Jersey, to his time at Duke University, Irving's talent was evident. His NBA journey began in 2011 when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him. Over the years, he has played for teams like the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, showcasing his skills and earning accolades, including an NBA championship title in 2016 with the Cavaliers. As of 2023, Irving is associated with the Dallas Mavericks.

Endorsements And Earnings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Beyond his salary as an NBA player, which has seen him sign contracts worth millions, Irving's net worth has been significantly boosted by endorsements. He has been associated with brands like Pepsi, Skullcandy, and notably, Nike. His Nike endorsement, which began in 2014, saw him earn $11 million annually. However, it's worth noting that Nike severed ties with him in December 2022 due to a controversy.

Other Ventures And Achievements

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Kyrie Irving on set at Pepsi's Uncle Drew: Chapter 4 shoot with Kyrie Irving, Ray Allen, Baron Davis and J.B. Smoove on September 17, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Irving's talents aren't limited to the basketball court. He has showcased his acting skills in commercials and even movies. His character Uncle Drew from Pepsi Max commercials was so popular that it led to a movie in 2018. Additionally, Irving has voice-acted in episodes of popular shows like Family Guy.

Controversies And Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO CA - JAN.28: Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets practices ahead of the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in San Francisco, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Irving's journey hasn't been without its share of controversies. From his stance on vaccination, which he claims led to a loss of $100 million in salary and opportunities, to social media posts that drew criticism, he has often been in the limelight for reasons other than basketball. These controversies have had financial implications, such as the termination of his Nike contract.

Personal Life And Beliefs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets greets his father Drederick Irving after the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 109-105. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Away from the court and cameras, Irving is a father and has strong ties to his heritage. He became an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in 2021, honoring his Lakota lineage. Irving has also been vocal about various beliefs, sometimes leading to debates and discussions in the public domain.

Conclusion

Kyrie Irving's net worth in 2023 is a testament to his skills, determination, and ability to leverage his brand. While his journey has seen highs and lows, both professionally and personally, there's no denying that he remains one of the most influential figures in the world of basketball. As fans and followers, we can only wait to see what the future holds for this NBA star.