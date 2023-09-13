Ja Morant Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Ja Morant, the dynamic point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, has made significant waves in the NBA since his debut. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth in such a short span of time? Let's delve into the journey of this NBA star.

Born as Temetrius Jamel Morant on August 10, 1999, in Dalzell, South Carolina, Ja's basketball journey began in his backyard, practicing with his father. His talent was evident early on, and by the end of his high school career, he was Crestwood High School's all-time leading scorer. His college career at Murray State University further solidified his reputation as a top-tier player, leading the NCAA in assists and earning the title of Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

Read More: Anthony Edwards Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

NBA Journey And Contracts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Ja Morant poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Drafted as the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant's NBA journey began with a two-year $17.8 million contract. His outstanding performance on the court led to a four-year $39.6 million extension. By September 2022, he signed a whopping five-year $193 million maximum rookie contract extension with the Grizzlies. This deal, based on various bonuses and milestones, could escalate to $231 million, bringing his average annual salary to an impressive $38.6 million.

Read More: Donovan Mitchell Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Endorsement Deals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 14: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Beyond his earnings from the NBA, Morant has secured lucrative endorsement deals that have significantly contributed to his net worth. He signed a multi-year contract with Nike in 2019, which pays him $12 million annually. This partnership even led to the release of the "Hunger Ja 1" signature shoe in April 2023. Additionally, Powerade recognized Morant's rising star power and signed him for a multi-year deal, paying him $10 million annually. This deal was announced in March 2023, with Powerade committing a substantial amount for commercials, radio, and billboards featuring Morant.

Read More: Draymond Green Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Controversies

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to a play during a preseason game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on October 11, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

However, every journey has its bumps. Shortly after the Powerade deal was announced, a video surfaced showing Morant brandishing a gun. This led Powerade to pause all their ad campaigns featuring him. Nike also faced challenges with Morant, removing his shoes from their website and app after a second controversial video surfaced in May 2023.

Read More: Devin Booker Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Personal Life And Achievements

Basketball: Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12) victorious, holding up his daughter Kaari after winning game vs Minnesota Timberwolves at FedEx Forum. Memphis, TN 1/13/2022 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X163907 TK1)

On a personal front, Morant became a father in 2019, welcoming his daughter, Kaari. He also released a documentary titled Promiseland, chronicling his rookie NBA season. Despite controversies, his achievements on the court are undeniable. He led all rookies in assists during his first NBA season and finished with NBA Rookie of the Year honors. His second season saw him scoring a career-high 44 points in a game and breaking the record for most single-game points by a Grizzlies player with 52 points.

Read More: Bradley Beal Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Conclusion

Ja Morant's journey, filled with highs and lows, showcases the life of a modern NBA star. His talent on the court, combined with his endorsement deals, has led to an impressive net worth of $50 million in 2023. As he continues to play and grow, both as a player and an individual, the basketball world eagerly watches what the future holds for this NBA sensation.