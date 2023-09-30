Mikal Bridges Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Mikal Bridges, a name that resonates with basketball enthusiasts, has made significant strides in the NBA. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, according to ClutchPoints, a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent on the basketball court.

Born on August 30, 1996, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mikal Bridges began making waves in the basketball world during his time at Great Valley High School. In his junior year, he averaged an impressive 20 points and eight rebounds per game. By his senior year, these numbers slightly adjusted to 18.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. His outstanding performance in high school earned him the title of First Team All-Class AAA.

Journey With The Villanova Wildcats

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Bridges' prowess on the court didn't go unnoticed. He was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN and received offers from renowned college basketball programs. Ultimately, he chose to play for the Villanova Wildcats. During his tenure with the Wildcats, Bridges showcased his versatility and skill. In his first playing year, he averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. This type of performance contributed significantly to Villanova's NCAA national championship win. His final year with the Wildcats was particularly noteworthy, with averages of 22.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. This performance earned him accolades like the Big East Tournament MVP and the Julius Erving Award.

NBA Stint With The Phoenix Suns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his dunk in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 2018 NBA Draft marked a significant milestone in Bridges' career. Initially picked by the Philadelphia 76ers, he was soon traded to the Phoenix Suns. His rookie season with the Suns gave glimpses of his star potential, averaging 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Over the years, Bridges continued to improve, playing a pivotal role in the Suns' journey to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Recognizing his contributions, the Suns rewarded Bridges with a four-year contract extension worth $90 million. In the 2021-22 season, he further solidified his position by averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. This performance led to his recognition as an All-Defensive First Team player.

Trade To The Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after scoring during the second half against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on February 15, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 116-105. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 season brought a new chapter for Bridges. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he quickly became one of the team's cornerstones. In just 27 games with the Nets, Bridges averaged an astounding 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Endorsements And Partnerships

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center on March 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Beyond his earnings from the NBA, Bridges has also ventured into endorsements. One notable partnership is with Wealthsimple, a stock trading platform. Instead of a traditional cash payment, Bridges' endorsement deal with Wealthsimple is believed to be paid through an investment portfolio worth $50,000.

Conclusion

Mikal Bridges' journey from a high school basketball player to an NBA star is nothing short of inspiring. His dedication, skill, and continuous efforts have not only earned him recognition on the court but also a net worth that stands as a testament to his achievements. As he continues to play and grow in the NBA, fans and enthusiasts will undoubtedly keep a keen eye on this rising star.