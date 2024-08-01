Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Gets Complete Mockup Photos

BYBen Atkinson
Previously titled the "Chile Red" this pair is joining the Rare Air collection.

The Air Jordan 3 OG is joining the Rare Air collection with its striking "Rare Air" colorway, stirring up excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This edition maintains the classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette while introducing a clean and stylish design. It features a durable gray rubber sole paired with a sail midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel for added comfort and support. The upper is adorned with gray elephant print accents, adding texture and depth to the design.

Rare Air accents bring a touch of vibrancy to the sneakers, enhancing their visual appeal without overwhelming the overall look. These minimal yet impactful touches ensure the sneaker remains versatile and stylish. This upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" is highly anticipated, as it blends classic elements with modern design updates. Whether for casual wear or as a collector's item, this sneaker is sure to make a statement. Keep an eye out for the release date and don't miss the chance to add this sleek pair to your collection.

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 3 OG

These sneakers rock a gray rubber sole with a sleek sail midsole, featuring a small air pocket under the heel. Also, the upper is made from black suede, highlighted by gray elephant print accents. Further, blue details sit just above the midsole and the Jumpman on the tongues, adding a cool pop of color. Finally, chile red accents bring a hint of vibrancy, but they keep it minimal.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” will be released next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben's love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information.
