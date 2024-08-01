Air Jordan 3 OG “Rare Air” Gets Complete Mockup Photos

Previously titled the "Chile Red" this pair is joining the Rare Air collection.

The Air Jordan 3 OG is joining the Rare Air collection with its striking "Rare Air" colorway, stirring up excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This edition maintains the classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette while introducing a clean and stylish design. It features a durable gray rubber sole paired with a sail midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel for added comfort and support. The upper is adorned with gray elephant print accents, adding texture and depth to the design.

Rare Air accents bring a touch of vibrancy to the sneakers, enhancing their visual appeal without overwhelming the overall look. These minimal yet impactful touches ensure the sneaker remains versatile and stylish. This upcoming release of the Air Jordan 3 OG "Rare Air" is highly anticipated, as it blends classic elements with modern design updates. Whether for casual wear or as a collector's item, this sneaker is sure to make a statement. Keep an eye out for the release date and don't miss the chance to add this sleek pair to your collection.

"Rare Air" Air Jordan 3 OG

