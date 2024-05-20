Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Atmosphere Grey” Dropping In 2025

The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air is set to release in a new "Atmosphere Grey" colorway next spring. This latest edition showcases a sophisticated blend of dark and light grey tones. The upper features premium materials, combining both shades seamlessly for a sleek and modern look. The midsole is crisp white, adding a clean contrast to the overall design. The "Atmosphere Grey" colorway brings a fresh yet timeless appeal to the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air. The silhouette maintains its iconic features, including the signature mesh panels and winged eyelets.

Comfort and style go hand in hand with this release. The Air Jordan 4 Rare Air ensures durability and support with its high-quality construction. The combination of materials not only looks good but also enhances the sneaker's overall performance. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the Jordan lineup, this pair is a must-have. Set to drop next spring, the "Atmosphere Grey" Air Jordan 4 Rare Air is highly anticipated. With its stylish color scheme and classic design elements, it’s expected to be a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Oxidized Green” Release Details Revealed

"Atmosphere Grey" Air Jordan 4 Rare Air

These Jordan 4s feature a dark grey rubber sole paired with a white midsole. The base of the uppers is constructed from light grey leather, with darker grey accenting features. Further, a gray Jordan Rare Air logo is on the tongue and a Jumpman is on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Rare Air “Atmosphere Grey” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent “Black/White” Gets A First Look

[Via]