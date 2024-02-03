Nike Air More Uptempo “Vintage Green” Drop Details

Embrace a fresh vibe with the Nike Air More Uptempo and its upcoming "Vintage Green" colorway. These kicks take on a mostly white and sail color scheme, accentuated by vintage green details that give them a distinctive and eye-catching look. The vintage green rubber sole completes the ensemble, adding a touch of uniqueness to the overall design. This upcoming edition of the Nike Air More Uptempo combines classic simplicity with a splash of vintage green flair, offering sneaker enthusiasts a versatile and stylish option.

The predominantly white and sail palette provides a clean backdrop, while the pops of vintage green infuse a sense of character and freshness. Known for its bold aesthetic, the Nike Air More Uptempo continues to capture attention with its striking design elements. The "Vintage Green" colorway, with its careful balance of hues, ensures that these sneakers stand out effortlessly. Whether you're a seasoned sneaker enthusiast or someone looking for a standout addition to your collection, the Nike Air More Uptempo in "Vintage Green" promises a blend of classic charm and contemporary style. Keep an eye out for these kicks, as they're set to make waves in the sneaker scene.

“Vintage Green” Nike Air More Uptempo

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green sole with a clean white midsole. Its upper features a white leather base, with more white leather overlays. The iconic "AIR" lettering stands out prominently in a sail leather, with vintage green accents. Also, a vintage green Nike Swoosh is found on the tongues and heels of the shoes. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway and a great silhouette.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air More Uptempo “Vintage Green” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]

