Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 1 High "Blue Tint" Shines Bright

Image via Nike
Don't miss this pair.

The Air Jordan 1 High Method of Make "Blue Tint" is a fresh take on a classic silhouette, exclusively for women. This colorway features a stunning combination of light blue, powder blue, and university blue shades, creating a clean and vibrant look. The leather uppers provide a premium feel, blending durability with style. The bold Swoosh and Wings logo stand out in matching blue tones, adding an iconic touch to the design. Transitioning to comfort, the Air Jordan 1 High includes a padded collar and soft lining, ensuring a snug fit for all-day wear. The lightweight midsole is built for cushioning, while the durable rubber outsole guarantees traction on various surfaces.

Whether you're walking the city streets or hitting the courts, these sneakers deliver both style and functionality. Additionally, the "Method of Make" style on this pair emphasizes craftsmanship and thoughtful design. This detail sets the shoe apart, celebrating quality in every stitch. Perfect for casual wear or making a statement, the "Blue Tint" colorway blends versatility with elegance. This women's exclusive will be available soon, and it is a must-have for fans of the Air Jordan 1. Keep an eye out for its release and get ready to add a splash of blue to your collection.

"Blue Tint" Air Jordan 1 High
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a crisp white midsole paired with a bold blue rubber sole. The uppers are comprised of white and blue leather, with blue and light grey leather overlays. Further, a vibrant blue Swoosh and white Wings logo are on the sides. Blue laces and a consistent tongue finish this pair off.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High “Blue Tint” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when it is released. Furthermore, this women’s exclusive pairs a soft blue palette with premium craftsmanship, making it a standout addition to the lineup. With its anticipated spring launch, this release is perfect for refreshing your sneaker rotation.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

