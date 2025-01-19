"Dark Smoke Grey" Foamposite Set To Make Waves

Nike-Air-Foamposite-One-Dark-Smoke-Grey-HF2902-002-2025
A clean look for the Foamposite.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Smoke Grey” is set to make a bold statement in 2025. This iconic silhouette combines futuristic design with timeless appeal. The foam shell features a sleek, glossy black finish, giving it a striking look. Dark grey suede accents on the eye stay and collar add subtle contrast and texture. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber plate peeks through the midsole, emphasizing performance-driven durability. An icy blue translucent outsole completes the design, adding a modern touch while enhancing traction. Small Nike branding also appears on the toe box and heel tab, keeping the design minimal yet impactful.

The pull tabs on the tongue and heel ensure easy wear, making these sneakers practical for both performance and style. Perfect for sneakerheads and Foamposite fans, the “Dark Smoke Grey” delivers a versatile look that transitions from the court to the streets. Its innovative materials and robust build ensure these kicks can handle daily wear. Whether you’re rocking them with casual outfits or hitting the hardwood, they’ll stand out. Nike has yet to announce an official release date, but excitement is already building. Expect these to be a hot item when they drop. The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Smoke Grey” is proof that this classic model remains a game-changer.

"Dark Smoke Grey" Nike Air Foamposite One

The sneakers showcase a blue translucent sole combined with a carbon fiber midsole. The upper is made from dark smoke grey ribbed protective material, commonly seen in most Foamposites. Additionally, dark accents are located on the tongue and heel, along with Nike and Foamposite branding. A black Swoosh can also be spotted near the toebox and laces. Overall, these sneakers feature a muted and sleek colorway.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Smoke Grey” will be released during the Holiday 2025 season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

