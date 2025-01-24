Aitch Responds To Central Cee's "5 Star" Bars With A Diss Track Of His Own

After the United States lit up the world with the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, it's time for UK rap to enjoy its own lyrical sparring. Moreover, Central Cee seemed to diss fellow British MC Aitch on "5 Star" off of his new album Can't Rush Greatness, specifically with this line: "I felt like a prick when I went to the BRITs they gave the award to a guy called Aitch." Well, Aitch wasted no time in coming through with the "A Guy Called?" response diss track, which takes aim at Cench's authenticity, his clout-chasing, his past relationship, and much more.

Furthermore, we will have to see whether or not Central Cee chooses to go for Aitch with a full diss track of his own, which is when things would really start to get interesting when it comes to rap beef. Of course, as long as they keep everything on wax, it could be a big moment for UK rap that might even have a lot of crossover potential in other countries' hip-hop scenes. If you're unfamiliar with their work, Cee just dropped an album, and Aitch previously released the Bou collab "Raving In The Studio" earlier this year.

Aitch's Central Cee Diss Track

However, Central Cee is no stranger to criticism and controversy, as UK rap has always contained many subliminals, direct shots, and even unfortunate escalations of violence like any other hip-hop scene. But unlike Aitch, some of his more recent opps emerged on the Internet rather than in the booth, as his public outings with Ice Spice prompted a lot of cheating rumors regarding their respective relationships. That's just part of the gossip train, though, but it could certainly become an optical nightmare if it turns up in this possible lyrical feud.