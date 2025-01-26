Plaqueboymax & Central Cee Work On New Music In The Booth, Here's What They Made In "24 Hours"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 02: Central Cee plays after the game between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at Kaseya Center on January 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Central Cee drops more new music after releasing a new album.

Central Cee recently made waves during a live stream with Plaqueboymax, delivering a surprise performance that led to the creation of the track “24 Hours.” Over a gritty drill beat, the British rapper reflected on the relentless grind of his career. “I need more than 24 hours in a day / I ain't got enough time / Right now, I’m tryna think of words I ain't already said, I ain't got enough rhymes,” he rapped, capturing the pressures of creativity and the weight of expectations.

Plaqueboymax, ever the charismatic host, ensured Cee felt right at home by presenting him with a unique setup—a recording booth styled after a classic British red telephone box. The gesture earned instant praise from Cee, with Max describing it as “fire.” Despite arriving three hours late, Cee came prepared to impress, even showcasing a chain adorned with a sparkling pendant of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The pair also took time to listen to tracks from Cee's newly released debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness, which dropped last Friday.

Read more: Travis Scott & Central Cee Heat Things Up On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

Central Cee & PlaqueBoyMax Get In The Booth To Make "24 Hours"

The new collaboration follows Plaqueboymax in a public feud with Fivio Foreign. The tension began during a stream at a New York Airbnb, where Fivio and Lil Tjay made an appearance. When the rappers started smoking indoors, Max politely asked them to take it outside due to fire alarm concerns. While Max offered the backyard as an alternative, the duo opted to leave instead, setting the stage for an ongoing feud. Fivio later took subtle jabs at Max on X and teased a diss track, escalating the situation. The heated exchange has since kept fans buzzing, as the tension between the two shows no signs of cooling off.

As Central Cee’s performance showcased his creative range, Plaqueboymax continues to make headlines with his ability to navigate both collaborations and conflicts in the ever-dynamic rap landscape.

Read more: Central Cee Responds To Aitch's Diss Track, But Not In The Way You'd Expect

