PlaqueBoyMax And UnoTheActivist Drop "Man Of The Year" Single

BY Elias Andrews 1143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Another streamer led banger.

PlaqueBoyMax has been putting his best foot forward with music. He made his name as a streamer, and has definitely been beefing with rappers as though he's been in the game for a while. "Man of the Year" is proof that he's got something to offer on the music front as well as the clout front. PlaqueBoyMax and UnoTheActivist linked up for a single that is surprisingly atmospheric. The two rappers trade melodic flows over a beat that harkens back to Cloud rap.

PlaqueBoyMax and UnoTheActivist trade bars about love and chasing women. They adopt an Autotune cadence that almost sounds like early Drake, even if some of the lyrics prove to be more juvenile than the 6 God's output. "I f*ck with you, baby, I cannot wait. I'm stuck with you just like li," UnoTheActivist raps. "I'm stuck with you just like PB and J. Trustin' you, baby, you ain't got to play." The song doesn't over stay its welcome, though, so any shortcomings are easily forgiven. PlaqueBoyMax does his thing, and his collaborator, UnoTheActivist keeps up with him. Worth a listen.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Plaqueboymax & Central Cee Work On New Music In The Booth, Here's What They Made In "24 Hours"

PlaqueBoyMax And UnoTheActivist Slow It Down

Quotable Lyrics:

This 'bout the time that we like to play
I'm tryna find a lil' time today
Girl, you lookin' a lil' fine today
I really f*ck with you, that what I'm tryna say

Read More: Plaqueboymax Just Discovered He Is In Juice WRLD's Home

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat Music Plaqueboymax & Central Cee Work On New Music In The Booth, Here's What They Made In "24 Hours" 841
plaqueboymax Songs PlaqueBoyMax Assists D. Savage With Confident Banger "inthej" 843
NBA: Awards Show Music Drake Dances To Fivio Foreign’s “PlaqueBoyMax” Diss Track In Australia 1246
ComplexCon 2024 Music PlaqueBoyMax Goes After Fivio Foreign On His Own Song After Viral Smoking Spat 1.7K