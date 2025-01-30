PlaqueBoyMax And UnoTheActivist Drop "Man Of The Year" Single

PlaqueBoyMax has been putting his best foot forward with music. He made his name as a streamer, and has definitely been beefing with rappers as though he's been in the game for a while. "Man of the Year" is proof that he's got something to offer on the music front as well as the clout front. PlaqueBoyMax and UnoTheActivist linked up for a single that is surprisingly atmospheric. The two rappers trade melodic flows over a beat that harkens back to Cloud rap.

PlaqueBoyMax and UnoTheActivist trade bars about love and chasing women. They adopt an Autotune cadence that almost sounds like early Drake, even if some of the lyrics prove to be more juvenile than the 6 God's output. "I f*ck with you, baby, I cannot wait. I'm stuck with you just like li," UnoTheActivist raps. "I'm stuck with you just like PB and J. Trustin' you, baby, you ain't got to play." The song doesn't over stay its welcome, though, so any shortcomings are easily forgiven. PlaqueBoyMax does his thing, and his collaborator, UnoTheActivist keeps up with him. Worth a listen.

PlaqueBoyMax And UnoTheActivist Slow It Down

