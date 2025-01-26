Plaqueboymax Just Discovered He Is In Juice WRLD's Home

Plaqueboymax recently discovered a poignant connection to the late Juice WRLD while streaming from a house once occupied by the iconic rapper. The realization unfolded live during a stream when a viewer’s comment alerted him to the home’s significance. Initially dismissing the claim, Plaqueboymax said, “Stop trolling, bro,” but moments later, he pulled up footage confirming Juice WRLD had lived there.

Stunned, the streamer paused to reflect. “I’m sitting right here, like… RIP, man,” he said, visibly moved. “That’s insane. Let me get an RIP in the chat.” The moment quickly gained traction after DJ Scheme, a close collaborator of Juice WRLD, reposted the video. The DJ added a heartfelt touch by sharing a clip of the late artist. In the video, Juice WRLD is seen pouring out liquor over the balcony of the same house. In addition, Scheme wrote on X, “Great music and memories were made at that crib."

Plaqueboymax Realized He Is In Juice Wrld's Old Crib

Juice WRLD’s enduring influence remains undeniable, even years after his passing. In December, fans celebrated his legacy in the digital realm with the island launch on Fortnite. Created in collaboration with Juice WRLD’s estate, Interscope, Grade A Productions, the Live Free 999 Foundation, and Karta. The interactive space allowed fans to experience snippets of his unreleased tracks alongside classics like “Lucid Dreams,” “Robbery,” and “Come and Go.”