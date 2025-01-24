Travis Scott Returns To The Rodeo In New Music Video For "4X4"

Screenshot via YouTube @Travis Scott channel, "Travis Scott - 4X4 (Official Music Video)" video. (C) 2025 Cactus Jack Records under exclusive license to Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.
The Houston superstar's new era seems quite dramatic and rebellious.

Travis Scott's music video for the WWE Monday Night RAW theme song "4X4" is officially here, and it's as grand and dramatic as you'd expect from La Flame. He emulates a presidential vibe as he rides in a truck while Secret Service surrounds him, includes footage of what looks like a Rodeo, splices in a football field band to evoke Tay Keith's brass-heavy production, and even goes wild in the ring against a wrestling opponent. Some of the angles and shots may be a bit unclear, but it's still full of striking imagery and the dystopian world-building that the Houston superstar is known for.

What's more is that Cactus Jack fans might have even more new music on the way very soon, as Travis Scott recently turned up to an unreleased snippet at a club. UTOPIA is still pretty fresh in a lot of people's minds, especially considering just how long we had to wait for it. But it seems like we won't have to wait much longer for a follow-up, although anything could happen, so don't get your hopes up too high.

Travis Scott's "4X4" Music Video

But then again, it's hard not to when new music rumors also apply to the rest of Travis Scott's team. Many fans think that some recent snippets and posts from Don Toliver indicate that we could be getting a JACKBOYS sequel very soon. For those unaware, that's the compilation project that dropped in 2019, featuring many of Travis' Cactus Jack artists. It's a smaller release from him, but nonetheless a beloved one for die-hards thanks to highlights like "GANG GANG," "OUT WEST," and "WHAT TO DO?" Either way, whatever comes next from this hype cycle, fans want it ASAP.

But UTOPIA also showed us that we can't rush Travis Scott, and plenty of other extracurricular factors played into that delay, including some very tragic ones like the Astroworld Festival disaster. So whatever comes next, he has a lot to live up to, and even with lingering questions about 2024's great rap war, it's clear that he's in a great creative spot right now.

