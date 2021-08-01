diamond albums
- MusicDrake's "Take Care" Not Certified Diamond Despite Original ReportsThe nearly 13-year-old record is almost there though. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWhat Is Outkast's Best-Selling Album?A diamond album with global impact, iconic singles, and everlasting musical influence.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Lil Wayne's Best-Selling Album?Lil Wayne's best-selling album is an undeniable classic.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJAY-Z Explains Origin Of "Diamond" Hand SignalJAY-Z recalled how he came up with his diamond hand signal while speaking with Gayle King.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentDiamond Certified Hip-Hop Albums: A Complete GuideA comprehensive guide to hip-hop's diamond-certified canon, which includes albums from Eminem, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G, and Lauryn Hill. By Robert Blair