Drake's "Take Care" Further Solidifies Classic Status With Jaw-Dropping Milestone

The sophomore album continues to remain timeless.

Drake must have put something in his 2011 album Take Care because fans can still not get enough of it. The album will turn 13 on November 15 but it feels like it's hardly aged and this new milestone proves that. According to a repost from djakademikstv, Chart Data has discovered that the sophomore record has now spent 600 weeks on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. This makes it just the ninth LP to do so, ironically tailing just behind Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city. Some fans made the effort to point that out in the comments section. "good kid mad city is higher on billboard right now", one IG user replied.

However, there were a lot of hip-hop fans appreciating the greatness of Drake and Take Care. One floored person writes, "Do yall realize how crazy this is….. 12 YEARS on the charts bro, that is actually insane". "Absolute classic!!🔥", another simply states. There were also people reminiscing on why this project means so much to them. "This one right here can never leave #1 for me just the nostalgia alone… like the ending of “Look What You Done” still puts a tear in my eye today 😂🤷🏽‍♂️… it was just a different time".

Drake Fans Reminisce About Take Care

Times certainly are different now for Drizzy, as it seems the whole industry is essentially turning on him. The beef with Kendrick really has shifted things in terms of how people view him. However, just like Take Care, Drake can never truly be forgotten for good. He does have some things in the works post battle, and it will be interesting to see how he handles each step moving forward.