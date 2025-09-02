News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
abs surgery
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Drake Laughs Off Ab Surgery Rumors & BBL Allegations
Drake sat down with Bobbi Althoff for a new viral interview ahead of his upcoming ninth studio album, "Iceman."
By
Cole Blake
September 02, 2025