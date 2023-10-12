50 Cent Files Lawsuit Over Bad Work On His Rolls-Royce, Motorcycles

Recently, it was revealed that 50 Cent is suing Parker Brothers Concepts for allegedly doing bad work on several of his vehicles. According to Fif, he paid $195,000 to get three custom motorcycles from them back in 2011, but things didn't go over as planned. He had initially wanted to reproduce them to sell. Instead, the performer was left with motorcycles that weren't "street legal" or even in “good operating condition.”

Despite the mix-up, 50 Cent went on to bring his Rolls-Royce Phantom to Parker Brothers Concepts to get some modifications done. Again, he was left disappointed. Allegedly, the work they did on the car left it in need of roughly $17k worth of repairs. The agreement between he and the company states that any issues they came across would be worked out through arbitration. 50 Cent claims in his suit, however, that they failed to follow through.

50 Cent Wants His Money

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson of 'Power' speaks onstage during the Starz segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

This resulted in an arbitrator ruling in July that the company owes 50 Cent over $238k, with interest. This would cover the cost of all the vehicles, repairs, and other fees he paid while working with Parker Brothers Concepts. Now, he wants a judge to confirm the award. This would allow the artist to start trying to collect payments in court.

Unfortunately for him, these aren't the only legal issues he's had as of late. In August, he got frustrated when his microphone wasn't working during a show, and threw it into the crowd. It hit Power 106 personality Bryhana Monegain in the head, resulting in some serious injuries. His attorney insists the act wasn't intentional, while Monegain alleges that he saw her standing there. This resulted in some backlash for the performer from fans who thought he took things too far. Reportedly, he could face felony charges if the LA District Attorney decides to pursue the case. What do you think of 50 Cent's latest lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 50 Cent.

