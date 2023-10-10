50 Cent Adds Another Sponsorship With Girls Soccer Club In Wales

Many of the biggest rappers in the game explore other avenues outside of music. For example, Rick Ross has some of his responsibilities in the food industry with the fast food chain Wingstop. Because of this, he has been able to become one of the most affluent artists in the genre. Another one of those names is 50 Cent. As most people already know, he has his own television series, Power. It has become so successful it has three separate spin-offs with a new season for Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming out later this year.

He is another great role model for up-and-coming rappers who want to spread their wealth to other interests. 50 is also a big-time sports fan. He has some partnerships with quite a few professional sports teams. The Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and a few others joined up with the rapper's Sire Spirits brand, according to Revolt. Now, AllHipHop is reporting that 50 is adding another sports team to his portfolio.

50 Cent Is More Than Welcome To Come To Wales

This time it is with a youth girls soccer team in Wales, AFC Rumney. It is a really awesome thing to see a superstar rapper support the next generation of athletes. This all happened because one of the parents of the kids on the team was working with 50 during his Final Lap tour. It is who you know, not what you know sometimes. The G-Unit branding will also be on the jerseys and tracksuits. Richie Brown, the head coach spoke about how grateful he was for the rapper to be helping them out. "I’ve been involved in female football for 10 years, it’s really appreciated that it came around when we were in need of new stuff, we love his support for us." He added that 50 is more than welcome to stop by for a match as well. "If he’s ever around Cardiff he should come along."

