Ludacris Reveals He Still Has His Car From The ’90s

During a recent interview as part of Men’s Health‘s series “The Rewind,” Ludacris revealed something he’s held on to since early on in his career. Apparently, the artist still owns the 1993 Acura Legend he purchased before he made it big. According to him, the vehicle serves as a reminder of what he’s gone through to get to where he is. He also says the car keeps his head in the right place, allowing him to remain down-to-earth.

Though he may have acquired a few more whips since back in the day, he still says that his old Acura is his top pick. When the interviewer showed him a photo of himself sitting on the hood of the car, he shared the story. “I still got my 1993 Acura Legend to this day. It has over 253,000 miles on it,” Ludacris explained. “It’s still my favorite car. You know why? Because it keeps me grounded. It’s my anchor.”

Ludacris On His 1993 Acura Legend

He went on, noting how it helps remind him of where he came from. “I had this car before I got a major record deal and started making millions of dollars. And I still have that car now because it reminds me of the hustle and the struggle of everything that I went through and it brings me back to where I first started.”

It’s no doubt that Ludacris has managed to make some pretty major contributions since his debut. The artist was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this summer. Various celebrity guests showed up to support him, like LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel, Tyrese, and more. The performer’s oldest daughter, Karma, even surprised him by giving a moving speech at the ceremony. “I was fighting tears. Seriously, I was glad that I had my sunglasses on today,” he said after the touching moment. “That blew me away. Usually, it’s not easy for people to keep certain things from me, but that was 100 percent a surprise.”

