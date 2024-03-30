Lizzo Goes On Explosive Rant About Her Haters, Ends It By Saying "I QUIT"

A running theme that has permeated throughout the career of Lizzo is backlash. The Detroit, Michigan vocalist has been one of the biggest stars in the music industry for the last few years. Almost everyone knows that fame is a good enough reason for the public to say negative things about you. However, the criticism really has not revolved around her music. It has had more to do with her severe sexual harassment and hostile work environment allegations from her ex-dancers. Furthermore, there is a large audience, which includes conservative political figure Candace Owens, that is against behavior in public. All of these reasons could be factors in Lizzo recent rant in which she said, "I QUIT."

The "About Damn Time" artist has been holding back from really speaking her mind it seems, as Lizzo unleashed on her haters. According to TMZ, Lizzo did this via Instagram story last night, shortly after people were upset at her for performing at Joe Biden's fundraiser amid the aforementioned allegations. The event was held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City with the other performers being Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, and more. Lizzo explosive message reads, "I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... I didn’t sign up for this s***… I QUIT."

Is Lizzo Signing Off For Good?

She also feels that, "the world doesn't want me in it," and that all she wants to do is "make music and make people happy." There are definitely a few ways to assess these comments from Lizzo. She could be saying "I QUIT" to get off social media, or at least take a break from it. Another way to view it is that she could be done trying to please the critics and just live her life. Or, the most extreme meaning would be that she is done with music. There will certainly be more to come, so be sure to stick around.

