Lizzo Clarifies She’s Not Quitting Music, Calls It “The Joy Of My Life”

Lizzo has clarified that she’s not quitting music despite her recent headline-grabbing post on Instagram. Instead, she intended to imply that she’s done giving negative comments about her on the internet any attention. In the post, she had been venting about dealing with bullying on social media and exclaimed “I QUIT” at the end in all caps.

“When I say I quit, I mean quit giving any negative energy attention,” she explained. “What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting the people… In no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive. If I can just send one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for.”

Lizzo Speaks At Black Music Action Coalition Gala

Lizzo speaks onstage at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In her original statement, she wrote that she's "tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet" and feels "like the world doesn’t want me in it." She ended the lengthy message: "I QUIT.” In response, plenty of celebrities came forward with messages of support, including Latto, who recalled the "Truth Hurts" singer helping her through adversity in her career. “The ppl need you Lizzo,” she commented on Lizzo's post. "I remember U made me keep going when I wanted to quit before. UR soul is SO pure f.ck these people that don’t know you! Team Lizzo 4L.”

Lizzo Speaks On "Quitting Music"

