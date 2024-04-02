Lizzo's "I Quit" Message Labeled An "Outburst Seeking Attention" By Lawyer For Her Dancers

Attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing the dancers that are suing Lizzo, says the "Truth Hurts" singer's message about quitting music is simply "another outburst" and that she's just "seeking attention." She made headlines, last week, for claiming to retire from music due to the constant bullying she faces online. The statement was met with a mixture of criticism and support.

“It’s a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself,” Zambrano wrote in the statement obtained by Billboard. “Her latest post is just another outburst seeking attention and trying to deflect from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she is in. Lizzo’s legal and public relations strategy is a failure, so she is desperately trying to play the victim. She has thrown these childish tantrums before. No one actually believes she is quitting music. But she should quit sexually harassing, shaming and bullying her employees and finally accept responsibility for her actions.” He further argued that toxic behavior is ruining the entertainment industry and cited Diddy and Dan Schneider as examples.

Lizzo Attends Vanity Fair Oscars Party

US singer Lizzo attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Lizzo addressed the comments in a statement also provided to Billboard. “With nearly half his case dismissed, 18 independent witnesses siding with Lizzo and no settlement on the way to get him his tasty contingency fee, Ron has started making wild personal attacks that have absolutely nothing to do with the clients who he is supposedly representing. We would humbly recommend that Ron start representing his clients and stop representing just himself," it reads.

Lizzo "Quits" Music

Check out Lizzo's initial message about giving up on music above. Back in August of last year, the three former backup dancers filed their lawsuit against Lizzo, accusing her of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, and much more. She has denied the allegations. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lizzo on HotNewHipHop.

