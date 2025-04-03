Wale Puts Azealia Banks On Blast Over “Disappointing” Twitter Diss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Recently, Wale hopped on X to make it crystal clear that he won't be taking career advice from Azealia Banks.

Azealia Banks is certainly no stranger to stirring up controversy online, and recently, she got into it with Wale on X. Yesterday (April 2), he shared a tweet shutting down internet trolls, prompting her to throw some serious shade. "I'm not sellin my soul . I'm not playin them other games either .. ain't no 'era' I ain't never stopped...hope this helps wit the nostalgia bait," he wrote.

"N***a the only hot song you ever made is 'ridin in that black joint,'. It’s no shade . But ur rap swag and delivery and persona got something off in a very generic type of way. It’s highkey cause u African no shade. U shoulda been African T-pain," Banks replied. She went on to offer Wale some tips, and he quickly made it clear he didn't appreciate them. "It’s like a diet curren$y flow / faux Ross storytelling mixed with generic hypebeast blog era 'swag' raps," she said. "He could be Cise Starr good if he’d not write such generic 'hustler,' 'out the mud' forgettable bs. @wale you should def rap like Cise Starr and leave the maybach music aesthetic and my chickens and period panties alone. Do some Gqom it’d probably be really big."

Azealia Banks Controversy

"The most disappointing thing bout this exchange is that I've realized u don't know ball," he responded. "And you've been the AnR for everybody everywhere all the time for years.... and you just don't know ball .. this take sounds like if chat gpt and pitchfork had a baby .. u know too much!" Wale is far from the first person Banks has gone after on social media recently, however.

Last month, she also weighed in on one of Kanye West's infamous and offensive X rants, suggesting that he won't get the attention he's so desperately searching for. "I don’t think anyone is gonna do anything to Kanye because he obviously clearly wants it so bad," she declared. "He's so out of tricks."

