school shooting
- SportsLuka Dončić To Cover Funeral Costs For School Shooting VictimsLuka Dončić has made a memorable reponse to an awful tragedy in SerbiaBy Ben Mock
- LifeNashville School Shooting: What We KnowPolice claim 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at The Covenant School killing 6—3 children and 3 staff members. All victims have been named.By Erika Marie
- CrimeParkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced To Life In Prison Without ParoleFamilies of the shooting victims expressed their rage during the two-day trial. By Lamar Banks
- CrimeParkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Faces Victims During SentencingThe first of the two-day sentencing began this morning for the mass shooter who killed 17 students and faculty members.By Da Vida Gayden
- LifeSt. Louis School Shooter Left Note Saying "I Don't Have Any Friends [Or] Family"A 19-year-old Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was the one who carried out Monday's fatal tragedy.By Hayley Hynes
- Life3 Students Dead After Horrific Shooting At St. Louis High SchoolAn unnamed suspect marched through a Missouri high school with a rifle on Monday, killing and injuring multiple students.By Balen Mautone
- PoliticsAlex Jones Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion: ReportThe "InfoWars" host once insisted that the school shooting was a hoax and the parents were actors.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAlex Jones Ordered To Pay $4 Million To Family Of Sandy Hook Victim: ReportJones has long declared that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was By Erika Marie
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Slams Biden's Decision To Send $1B To Ukraine After UvaldeBoosie believes that schools should have snipers to prevent school shootings. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Petitions For The Release Of Jailed Father Of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres's father is reportedly serving a 25-year sentence, and Kardashian is hoping he can be temporarily released for her funeral.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTexas Gov. Greg Abbott Praises Police, Says Uvalde Shooting "Could Have Been Worse"A reported 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered during the shooting, and Abbott has been under heavy criticism.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJimmy Kimmel Gives Tearful Monologue About Uvalde Shooting, Dallas Station Cuts Him OffAfter Kimmel's speech was cut short, the Dallas station issued an apology and explained what happened.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNRA Issues Statement On Uvalde School Shooting: "Our Deepest Sympathies"Trump, Gov. Abbot, Sen. Cruz, and thousands of others will attend the NRA's annual conference this week in Texas.By Erika Marie
- SportsSteve Kerr Calls Out Mitch McConnell, Senators Following Uvalde School ShootingThe Warriors' coach became irate during a pre-game conference: "Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children?"By Erika Marie