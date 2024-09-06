Boosie Badazz Calls For Snipers In Schools After Georgia School Shooting

Boosie Badazz has sparked a debate.

Earlier this week, a shooting at Apalachee High School four dead and nine others in the hospital. Reportedly, a 14-year-old shooter entered the school Wednesday morning with a rifle, killing two teachers and two students. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, he has been charged with four counts of felony murder and is expected to face additional charges. The shooting has left many devastated and outraged, including Boosie Badazz.

The Louisiana-born rapper took to Twitter/X today to share his reaction to the tragedy. According to him, more needs to be done to protect the nation's students. While most can agree on this, the solution he proposed has prompted a major debate in his replies.

Boosie Badazz Has A Request For Next POTUS

"#Anotherschoolshooting THE NEXT PRESIDENT NEED TO MAKE A LAW THAT PUTS 4 ARMED SNIPERS N EVERY SCHOOL N THIS COUNTRY TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN," Boosie began. "EVERY YEAR THIS COUNTRY SHREDS BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AT THE END OF THE YEAR N THROWS IT AWAY. WHY CANT SOME OF THAT MONEY BE SPENT TO PROTECT OUT CHILDREN? WE PROTECT SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, CASINOS, FEDERAL BUILDINGS ETC. WE PROTECT ANYTHING THAT BRINGS MONEY BUT WE CANT PROTECT OUR OWN FLESH N BLOOD #thechildren CALLING MY BABY MOMAS 'IM THINKING HOME SCHOOL.'"

This is far from the first time Boosie's called on the soon-to-be President as of late, however. Earlier this month, he hopped online to ask "whoever wins" to help him out of his federal gun case. In July, the case was dropped, but he was later indicted again on the same charge plus an additional charge. He tagged both Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in his request for a presidential pardon. What do you think of Boosie Badazz demanding that the next president put snipers in schools? Do you think this would be effective or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.