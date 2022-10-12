A jury had no mercy on Alex Jones today after a judgment was handed down. The InfoWars host has often rubbed people the wrong way with his conspiratorial takes on politics and pop culture, however, his comments on Sandy Hook earned him a lawsuit.

For years, Jones has perpetuated false conspiracy theories on his platform, including remarks about Sandy Hook. He claimed the 2012 school shooting that took the lives of 20 six and seven-year-olds, as well as six adults, was a government job. Jones also claimed that no one died in the shooting and it was a plot created by anti-gun advocates.

NEWTOWN, CT – DECEMBER 19: A man places a plush santa at a makeshift memorial for Sandy Hook shooting victims on December 19, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut. Adam Lanza reportedly shot his mother Nancy Lanza last Friday before he killed 26 others, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Family members of the children took Jones to court, and following an earlier Texas ruling back in August, a new judgment has been handed down. Months ago, Jones was ordered to pay the parents of little Jesse Lewis $50 million, but it is expected that the radio host will end up shelling out far less.

In this latest case in Connecticut, 15 families were awarded $965 million. According to The Washington Post, families testified that Jones’s theories created chaos in their lives, to the extent that they no longer felt safe in their homes. Unfortunately, some families reportedly did move away from their children’s final resting places after being threatened and harassed by QAnon supporters.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It was also noted that Robbie Parker, father of young Emilie who was murdered in the tragedy, was awarded $120 million. This marked the most for a single victim, and it was most likely because, for the better part of a year, Jones reportedly continued to harass Parker. The grieving father was called a “crisis actor” who didn’t lose anyone.

Watch previous news coverage of the Sandy Hook tragedy below.

