Judgment
- PoliticsAlex Jones Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion: ReportThe "InfoWars" host once insisted that the school shooting was a hoax and the parents were actors.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine Could Be Forced To Pay $350K In Fashion Nova Lawsuit: ReportFashion Nova is coming for 6ix9ine's pockets if the other defendants in the case don't cough up the remainder of the judgment.
By Aron A.
- GramTasha K Denies Moving To Africa To Avoid Cardi B JudgmentAfter firing off posts about her "life in Africa," the YouTuber returned to apparently deny the gossip that she helped start.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAmber Heard's Lawyer Says Client Doesn't Have $10.4M JudgmentAmber Heard's attorney says they will appeal the verdict.By Aron A.
- Gram50 Cent Keeps His Foot On Teairra Mari's Neck: "I Want My Money By Monday"He's going to get his cash by any means necessary.By Erika Marie
- GossipThe Game's Cash App Seized To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser: ReportPriscilla Rainey was awarded $7 million in her lawsuit against the rapper and he has reportedly stated he refuses to pay.By Erika Marie
- GossipDame Dash Hit With $300K Judgment Over Mafia MovieDame Dash has been ordered to cough up six-figures for his handling of a mafia film but he still plans to appeal the ruling.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Fed Up With Teairra Mari's Games As He Tries To Collect $30K Judgment50 Cent's trying to collect his judgment but Teairra Mari's made it extremely difficult.By Aron A.
- GossipThe Game Forced To Pay $7.1M Judgment After Losing Appeal In Sexual Assault CaseThe Game has been dealing with his legal situation for over three years now.By Aron A.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Responds To News Of $233K Default Judgment Against HimThe rapper said he was never notified to show up to court.By Erika Marie
- MusicTeairra Mari Tells The Court She's "Broke Broke" In Legal Battle With 50 Cent: ReportTeairra Mari really ain't got it. By Aron A.
- MusicYo Gotti Slapped With $6.6M Judgment After Blowing Off A Collab: ReportYoung Fletcher accused Yo Gotti of pocketing $20K after failing to deliver a verse,By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Estate Sued For $32K Over An Alleged Unpaid 2012 JudgmentThis is the first lawsuit against the estate of Nipsey Hussle.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Serves Teairra Mari Legal Papers At Airport Over $30K Judgment50 Cent wants his money ASAP.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTeairra Mari Refuses To Pay 50 Cent $30K Judgment Despite Court OrderTeairra Mari threatens to stick a finger in 50 Cent's booty... again.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Reportedly Owes $200K To Canadian Marketing CompanyTyga faces more financial issues over a Canadian-based social media marketing company.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Wants Him In Jail: ReportPriscilla Rainey reportedly wants The Game thrown behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wants Him Punished For Ignoring Subpeona: ReportPriscilla Rainey claims that The Game's been dodging her attempt to collect her judgment.By Aron A.
- MusicSean Kingston's Music Royalties Might Be Seized To Pay Off Unpaid JewelrySean Kingston's issue with jewelers continue.By Aron A.