Nikolas Cruz has officially learned his fate in the 2018 mass shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. On Wednesday (November 2), a Fort Lauderdale, Florida judge formally sentenced the 24-year old to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing 17 people in the deadly massacre.

The sentencing comes just one day after family members of the victims had a chance to confront Cruz over his heinous crime. Debra Hixon, the wife of shooting victim Chris Hixon, was the first to address the mass shooter during the trial. “There is no mitigating circumstance that will outweigh the heinous and cruel way you stole him from us,” she shared emotionally. “I wish nothing for you today. After today, I don’t care what happens to you. You’ll be sent to jail, you’ll begin your punishment, you’ll be a number, and for me, you will cease to exist.”

PARKLAND, FL – FEBRUARY 23: Margarita Lasalle (R), the budget keeper, and Joellen Berman, Guidance Data Specialist, look on at the memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as teachers and staff are allowed to return to the school for the first time since the mass shooting on campus on February 23, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz for killing 17 people at the high school. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex was killed in the massacre, said of Cruz, “This creature has no redeemable value,” adding that he hopes “other prisoners you will encounter in your new life will inflict that pain upon you, hopefully 17 times over again, until you are screaming for mercy, just like your victims.”

Eric Wikander, the father of student Ben Wikander, who has undergone seven surgeries to repair his wounds, also spoke out against Cruz during the intense trial. “We hope that you, the monster who did this to our son, endure a painful existence in your remaining days.”

After reading the first of 34 life sentences she handed down to Cruz, Judge Elizabeth Scherer addressed the loved ones of the victims as well as the survivors of the school shooting. “If I could take your pain away or carry your pain for you just for five minutes so you could breathe…I would. Because I can’t even imagine what you go through each day.”

Cruz, who sat emotionless during the entire trial, immediately began his life sentence following the verdict.