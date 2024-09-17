Diddy's Alleged "Freak Off" Victims Needed IVs After All The Sex And Drug Use

The parties allegedly took a toll.

Diddy's alleged "freak off" parties left victims needing to receive an IV afterward, according to the 14-page federal indictment published against him on Tuesday. Authorities claim the Bad Boy mogul lured in women under the "pretense of a romantic relationship" before getting them to participate in the event, whether by pressuring them or giving them controlled substances.

As published by TMZ, the indictment claims: "During Freak Offs, COMBS distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, COMBS kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers. After Freak Offs, COMBS and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use."

Diddy & Cassie Attend Pre-Grammy Gala

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Diddy has already vehemently denied all of the claims against him and plans to plead not guilty to the charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. "I expect a long battle for the good result for Mr. Combs," his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside of the courthouse on Tuesday. "I'm gonna fight like hell to get him released and he should be released with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."