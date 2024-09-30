Master P Explains How To Avoid Legal Scandals Like The Indictment Against Diddy

Master P remarked on how he's avoided Diddy's path.

Even though Diddy faces the brunt of the accusations against him alone, his federal indictment and slew of lawsuits also provoked a lot of tough conversations about celebrity culture and complicity. Some see this situation as a product of one man's alleged behavior, others think that more famous people are involved, and a few believe that the nature of industry and power dynamics always keeps the root for this abhorrence alive. But some stars are making it clear that they did not give in, according to them. For example, Master P recently spoke to WGNO-TV / ABC26 / WNOL38 about how he avoided the path that Sean Combs allegedly went down.

"Because I realized I had the same friends I had when I started out," Master P said of the Diddy scandal, positing that he eschewed clout-chasers during his rapid rise in favor of his circle before the fame. "I think a lot of these people don’t realize that a lot of these people want to be your friend once you make it. My thing is, this about a family. We stronger together. Whatever we have, we gon' share it with each other.

Master P Speaks On The Diddy Situation

"A lot of people want to meet people and hang out with people," Master P added while championing his mission to "uplift the people around [him]" through upward mobility and evolution. "But I realized that people really just want to be with you because now you’re successful, so I stick to myself." Also, he expressed his belief that the Diddy case unfairly overshadows other positive stories within hip-hop. "People show all the negative stuff, but look at all the positive things we’ve been doing all these years that don’t go viral."