TI Defends “Situationships” Film Title Amid Legal Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 135 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TI Defends "Situationships" Film Movie News
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper T.I. on the field during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last month, Cylia Senii hit TI with a lawsuit, accusing him of trademark infringement over his upcoming film "Situationships."

TI has dealt with no shortage of legal problems in recent months. Now, it looks like he has one more on his plate. According to AllHipHop, he and his company Grand Hustle Films were hit with a lawsuit by Cylia Senii in June. Senii is the creator of the 2016 web series “Situationships,” which shares a title with the Atlanta rapper's upcoming film.

The lawsuit accuses TI and Grand Hustle Films of trademark infringement, along with unfair competition and civil conspiracy. Senii is seeking unspecified damages and a court order to prevent his film from being released under its current title.

“Defendants are engaging in a common scheme and effort to take advantage of the public’s association of Featherstone’s ‘Situationships’ brand by marketing their own film and entitling it ‘Situationships,’” the lawsuit alleges.

Read More: TI & Tiny Face Shocking Sex Trafficking Allegations Involving Son King Harris

TI Lawsuit
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, a federal judge sided with Senii. They issued an injunction barring TI and his team from producing, promoting or distributing anything featuring the term "Situationships" while the legal battle is happening.

In court this week, TI pushed back. He argued that the term "Situationships" is too generic to be protected. He also accused Senii of failing to prove exclusive ownership of the brand. TI added that he thinks the lawsuit should have been filed in Georgia instead of the Southern District of New York. His legal team claims that most of the parties and witnesses involved in the lawsuit are based there.

This isn't the only legal battle TI is currently involved in either. This month, it was also reported that he and his wife Tiny Harris' lawsuit against MGA over its “O.M.G.” dolls line is headed for a retrial. They were awarded a $71 million jury verdict earlier this year.

Read More: TI Mortifies Son King Harris With Lewd Comments About Wife Tiny

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Pop Culture T.I. Slammed With Intellectual Property Theft Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing "Situationships" Title 1.8K
Basketball: Big Three Music TI's False Arrest Inspires Proposal For Massive Legal Changes In Maryland 922
Black Music Honors 2019 Music TI & Tiny’s Sexual Assault Case Gets Dismissed Without Prejudice 815
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show Music TI & Tiny Demand Their Former Friend Is Held In Contempt Until She Covers Her Debts 3.8K
Comments 0