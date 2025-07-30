TI Defends “Situationships” Film Title Amid Legal Battle

TI has dealt with no shortage of legal problems in recent months. Now, it looks like he has one more on his plate. According to AllHipHop, he and his company Grand Hustle Films were hit with a lawsuit by Cylia Senii in June. Senii is the creator of the 2016 web series “Situationships,” which shares a title with the Atlanta rapper's upcoming film.

The lawsuit accuses TI and Grand Hustle Films of trademark infringement, along with unfair competition and civil conspiracy. Senii is seeking unspecified damages and a court order to prevent his film from being released under its current title.

“Defendants are engaging in a common scheme and effort to take advantage of the public’s association of Featherstone’s ‘Situationships’ brand by marketing their own film and entitling it ‘Situationships,’” the lawsuit alleges.

TI Lawsuit

Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, a federal judge sided with Senii. They issued an injunction barring TI and his team from producing, promoting or distributing anything featuring the term "Situationships" while the legal battle is happening.

In court this week, TI pushed back. He argued that the term "Situationships" is too generic to be protected. He also accused Senii of failing to prove exclusive ownership of the brand. TI added that he thinks the lawsuit should have been filed in Georgia instead of the Southern District of New York. His legal team claims that most of the parties and witnesses involved in the lawsuit are based there.

This isn't the only legal battle TI is currently involved in either. This month, it was also reported that he and his wife Tiny Harris' lawsuit against MGA over its “O.M.G.” dolls line is headed for a retrial. They were awarded a $71 million jury verdict earlier this year.