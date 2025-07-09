T.I. & Tiny's $71M OMG Girlz Lawsuit Heads For A Retrial

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ $71 million jury verdict in their lawsuit against MGA and it's line of “O.M.G.” dolls has been shut down by a federal judge. According to Billboard, Judge James V. Selna submitted an order on Tuesday and ruled that jurors “had substantial evidence with which to find that MGA misappropriated the OMG Girlz’ identity," but the punitive damages shouldn't have been awarded because the Harris' failed to prove that MGA deliberately copied the OMG Girlz. In turn, the case is heading for a new trial.

Judge Selna wrote in his order: “These pieces [of evidence], when put together, establish just one passing reference to the OMG Girlz in MGA internal emails and one image of a single band member on one product designer’s Pinterest board that also contained over 1,200 similar fashion-related images. This is not clear and convincing evidence of willful infringement or conscious disregard for the rights of others.”

He noted several other factors as well, suggesting that MGA's behavior wasn't "reprehensible,” that there was little emotional harm done to the OMG Girlz, and that the Harrises are “not financially vulnerable.” In turn, he offered them the option to reduce the punitive damages award to $1. Instead, T.I and Tiny are reportedly opting for a full retrial.

T.I. Allegations

In other news, T.I. and Tiny are facing shocking new sex trafficking allegations from their former friend, Sabrina Peterson. Peterson went off on them in several fiery posts on Instagram, earlier this month. The iconic rapper seemingly responded to those claims in a video of his own on social media.

"Yeah, mane, I'm just out here, man," he told his fans, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. "Just thinking how beautiful it is today, man. You know, it's a beautiful day to not be a buster, man, it's a beautiful day to not hate on nobody. It's a beautiful day to not spread lies and to not be negative. It's a beautiful day, man, to mind your business, it's a beautiful day, bruh. God has blessed us with this beautiful day. Don't take it for granted, don't take this beautiful day for granted."