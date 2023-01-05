Another court case is about to be documented via Meghann Cuniff’s Twitter, and it involves T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris. A decade ago, the OMG Girlz were storming the industry—a group that included Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique Pullins. Tiny created the group, and the ladies had their own signature styles that a company named MGA Entertainment used for their line of OMG Dolls.

However, it doesn’t look like MGA consulted with Tiny before deciding to move forward with their products. Now, Tiny is taking them to court over her intellectual property.

Coming soon to the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, California: Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, are going to trial to defend the intellectual property rights of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz in a lawsuit with toymaker MGA Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/5yTN39AXHA — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 5, 2023

The dolls are replicas of the OMG Girlz, down to the unique hairstyles and custom outfits. Meghann Cuniff gained internet fame for her coverage of the Tory Lanez trial, and now, she’s giving insight into this Tiny’s grudge against MGA.

“T.I’s stepdaughter was in OMG Girlz, as was Lil Wayne’s daughter. The trial is going to be about MGA’s OMG Dolls and whether they infringe on OMG Girlz,” Cuniff tweeted. “MGA initiated it back in 2020, but T.I. and Tiny have gone on the offensive, too, with a counterclaim.”

“There are big cultural misappropriation and racism issues being considered in litigation, among other pre-trial issues,” she continued. Cuniff stated there were discussions about T.I.’s criminal history as well as Tiny making a shirt featuring her daughter’s mugshot.

There are big cultural misappropriation and racism issues being considered in litigation, among other pre-trial issues. I'm sitting in Judge Selna's courtroom right now for the pre-trial conference and will be sorting through it all in an article previewing the trial. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 5, 2023

Additionally, this case will be quite detailed, considering there are dozens of dolls called into question.

Cuniff noted, “A person familiar with this case warned me last night: ‘There are a gazillion damn dolls. I heard today there will be 31 dolls at issue in trial. An MGA lawyer says that means there will be 31 mini trials, as the creative origins of each doll are explored in full.”

Check out more from Cuniff below and swipe through The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram post for a glimpse of the dolls in question.