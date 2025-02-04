TI & Tiny Harris Awarded Full $71 Million Lawsuit Payout Despite Reconsideration From Judge

Black Music Honors 2019
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 05: T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris attend 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)
TI and Tiny Harris are celebrating their victory.

TI and Tiny Harris have confirmed that a judge has upheld the ruling for punitive damages in their copyright infringement lawsuit against O.M.G. Doll’s toy company MGA Entertainment. While the couple won $53.6 million in punative damages and $17.9 million in actual damages with their initial legal action, the judge in the case reportedly changed his mind on the ruling, last month. He had isssued a tentative order questioning the financial determination.

According to a new filing obtained by AllHipHop, TI and Tiny will be getting their full sum. “Upon consideration of the evidence, the Courts grants disgorgement of profits of $17,872,252 under common law misappropriation, and affirms the jury’s award of punitive damages of $53,616,759," the filing reads. Tiny seemingly reacted to the news on her Instagram Story. “Don’t play with God’s children!” she wrote. “So thankful & grateful to our amazing law team.”

Tiny Harris Reacts To Lawsuit Win
Tiny Harris
Image via @majorgirl on Instagram

With their lawsuit, TI and Tiny accused the toy company of violating the intellectual property rights of their music group, the OMG Girlz, with their own line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls. MGA denied the claims while labeling the lawsuit a "moneygrab." That offended TI, who told Rolling Stone: “[They were] trying to paint me as the bad guy when really, they were the [bad] ones. They were the ones that came and ripped us off, and [they] expected us to not have the audacity to stand up and speak for ourselves. That kind of condescension comes from when you’re not really in touch with the reality of culture after you’ve gone so long kind of having it your way and nobody really standing up and speaking up against you.”

The initual ruling was made back in September 2024, nearly four years after TI and Tiny first complained. Speaking with Rolling Stone after the ruling, Tiny admitted she was surprised by the $71 million total figure. “I mean, wow. They did more than I thought they would,” she told the outlet. “I would have been happy with whatever. They blessed us more than beyond. We wanted to thank the jurors so bad, but we didn’t get the opportunity.”

