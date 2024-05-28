Robert De Niro Faces Off Against Donald Trump Supporters At President Biden's News Conference

Robert De Niro is no stranger to sparing with Trump supporters. Outside the Manhattan courtroom where Donald Trump is on trial in his hush-money case, President Joe Biden's campaign had a news conference. Actor Robert De Niro and two law enforcement officials who protected the Capitol from the Jan. 6, 2021, mob warned of the risks associated with re-electing the former president. "The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there. This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life. ... I love this city. I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world," De Niro said.

The legendary actor continued, "I don't mean to scare you. No, no, wait — maybe I do mean to scare you If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That's over, that's done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave."

Robert De Niro Has War Of Words With Trump Supporters

On his way back to his car following the press conference, De Niro got into an altercation with some pro-Trump demonstrators who screamed at him that he's a "little punk," a "paid sell-out" to the Democratic National Committee, a "wannabe," and "nobody." De Niro did not back down. "You're not going to intimidate," De Niro replied. "That's what Trump does. ... We are going to fight back. We're trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters. You are gangsters!" A protester yelled, "You're washed up," to which De Niro swiftly replied, "F--- you."

Additionally, the Trump team held a press conference where they ridiculed the Biden campaign for hiring De Niro. Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman, attacked "elitist out-of-touch Hollywood actors like Robert De Niro who have no idea the real problems that people in this city and across this country are facing." Furthermore, a new advertisement starring Robert De Niro was unveiled by the Biden campaign on Friday and will be shown on television and internet platforms in states that are considered battlegrounds. Additionally, De Niro was nominated for an Oscar this year for his work on Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Overall, Robert De Niro isn't backing down to anyone.

