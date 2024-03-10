Donald Trump Slams Robert De Niro As A "Low IQ Individual" After Criticism

Donald Trump has responded to Robert De Niro saying he would never play the former president in a movie with a scathing post on his website, Truth Social. Appearing on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, the Killers of The Flower Moon star explained that he sees "nothing redeemable" in Trump.

“Robert De Niro has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” Trump fired back. “Such a stupid sounding guy, a low IQ individual!” It's far from the first time De Niro has spoken ill of Trump. In 2016, he admitted he’d like to “punch him in the face.”

Robert De Niro Attends Critics Choice Awards With Leonardo DiCaprio

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

As for De Niro's most recent remarks, he said in full: “He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I’d never play him as an actor, because I can't see any good in him. Nothing, nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him. I just don't want to feel the way I did. And many of us don't." He added, referring to 2016. “It can’t be. It cannot be. If he wins the election, you won't be on this show anymore. He'll come looking for me. [There will] be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That's what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says [he wants]. Let's believe him. Take him at his word.”

Robert De Niro Calls Out Donald Trump

Robert De Niro on Trump: "I'd never play him as an actor, because I can't see any good in him. Nothing." Watch the two-time Oscar winner get real about his feelings toward @realDonaldTrump on Real Time: https://t.co/DQepfpXgFh pic.twitter.com/XlyU53hqGo — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) March 9, 2024

Check out a clip from De Niro's interview with Bill Maher above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Robert De Niro on HotNewHipHop.

