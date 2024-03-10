Donald Trump Slams Robert De Niro As A "Low IQ Individual" After Criticism

The former president says Robert De Niro suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

BYCole Blake
Former President Trump Speaks At New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting

Donald Trump has responded to Robert De Niro saying he would never play the former president in a movie with a scathing post on his website, Truth Social. Appearing on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, the Killers of The Flower Moon star explained that he sees "nothing redeemable" in Trump.

“Robert De Niro has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” Trump fired back. “Such a stupid sounding guy, a low IQ individual!” It's far from the first time De Niro has spoken ill of Trump. In 2016, he admitted he’d like to “punch him in the face.”

Read More: Robert De Niro Might Have Played Tony Montana In "Scarface"

Robert De Niro Attends Critics Choice Awards With Leonardo DiCaprio

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

As for De Niro's most recent remarks, he said in full: “He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I’d never play him as an actor, because I can't see any good in him. Nothing, nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him. I just don't want to feel the way I did. And many of us don't." He added, referring to 2016. “It can’t be. It cannot be. If he wins the election, you won't be on this show anymore. He'll come looking for me. [There will] be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That's what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says [he wants]. Let's believe him. Take him at his word.”

Robert De Niro Calls Out Donald Trump

Check out a clip from De Niro's interview with Bill Maher above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Robert De Niro on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Robert De Niro Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Frazer Harrison / Getty ImagesPop CultureRobert De Niro Wants To See Donald Trump Get Hit With "A Bag Of Shit"
Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesPop CultureRobert De Niro Exclaims "F-ck Trump" At Tony Awards
Photo by Dimitrios KambourisGetty ImagesPop CultureRobert DeNiro Scolds Jay-Z For Not Returning His Phone Calls
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film FestivalPop CultureRobert De Niro Goes In On Fox News & Donald Trump: "F*** Em!"