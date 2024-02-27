Fat Joe Secures His Own Pair Of The Donald Trump Shoes

Last week, Donald Trump attempted to announce the launch of a new pair of shoes. The design features hallmarks of Trump's visual style like a shimmering gold color and an American flag. Unfortunately for him, the shoes were roundly rejected by both sneakerheads, fashion diehards, and rap fans alike. But there was one figure in the rap world who wanted a pair of his own, Fat Joe. Despite the backlash he just had to get himself some of Trump's shoes and took to social media to show them off when he did.

He shared a series of videos to social media where he gave a lengthy explanation of why he bought the shoes. He wanted to assure fans that he isn't a Trump supporter despite wanting the politician's new shoes. He also clarified that he's not planning on voting for the candidate in the upcoming election later this year. Despite that, he seems to enjoy the style of the shoes he ended up with. He said he "had to get his hands on them" despite most sneakerheads hating on the design. Check out the series of videos he posted below.

Read More: Fat Joe's "Don Cartagena" Turns 25

Fat Joe Shows Off His Trump Shoes

In the comments, fans debated whether Fat Joe was telling the truth about why he bought the shoes. Some suspected that he was actually lying and is a Trump supporter after all. "Another closet trump fan" and "Well either way u supporting him" two of the top comments on the post read. Others suspect that the purchase has less to do with liking the shoes and was more of an investment. "Investment. He knows them shoes price bout to go crazy" another top comment reads.

He isn't the only figure in rap to skirt close to the former president. Earlier this week Benny The Butcher revealed that he turned down a meeting with the former president. What do you think of Fat Joe buying a pair of the widely maligned Donald Trump shoes? Do you think he's secretly a supporter of the former president? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Fat Joe's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]