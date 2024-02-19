Donald Trump Drops New Gold Sneakers: Photos

Donald Trump's foray into the sneaker market has caused quite a stir, with his latest release, "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," selling out in hours. Priced at $399, these flashy gold shoes were a hot commodity at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. During the unveiling of his sneaker line, Trump expressed his excitement, stating that it was a project he had been considering for over a decade. He credited his team for bringing the idea to fruition and expressed confidence in its success.

With only 1,000 pairs available, demand was high, and some lucky buyers even received autographed pairs. Also, Trump introduced the "T-Red Wave" and "POTUS 45" sneakers, priced at $199 each. It's worth noting that while the sneakers bear Trump's name and likeness, they are not directly affiliated with him or any of his business entities. Instead, they are produced by "45Footwear, LLC" under a licensing agreement. Regardless of the politics surrounding the former president, it's clear that his foray into the sneaker industry has generated significant interest.

The Never Surrender High Top Sneaker

Image via gettrumpsneakers.com

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from metallic gold leather, with more gold overlays. Also, a large "T" is embedded into the sides and the laces are gold as well. The sides feature an American flag, with gold stars and red stripes. Finally, another Trump "T" logo is found on the tongues.

More Photos

Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via gettrumpsneakers.com

Image via gettrumpsneakers.com

