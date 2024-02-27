Benny The Butcher Claims To Have Turned Down A Meeting With Donald Trump

Last year, Benny The Butcher found himself in some hot water with hip-hop fans. He made some unprompted pro Donald Trump comments online that didn't sit well with his fanbase. Rather than trying to make his case Benny seemed content to ignore the situation and try to move on from it as quickly as possible. In an interview that came a few weeks later he refused to open up on the motivation for his comments or if he's changed his mind. Instead, he merely said that he learned there are certain political beliefs that aren't for sharing.

But now we may be getting an update on Benny's feelings. For the first time since an interview last month he appears to be making a comment about the former president. "Turned down a meeting with 45 last week" a tweet he made recently reads. While he doesn't mention Trump by name many are confident that's exactly who he's talking about. The former president is currently leading the race to once again become the republican nominee for this year's presidential election. He's simultaneously facing numerous legal proceedings both civil and criminal in multiple states, adding complications to the campaign. Check out Benny's tweet and the reactions to it below.

Benny The Butcher Declined Meeting With Trump

Last month, Benny The Butcher released his new album Everybody Can't Go. The record was originally due out last year but faced delays and was pushed back until 2024. The album delivered collaborations with Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Stove God Cooks, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and more.

Earlier this month, Benny announced he was taking the album on tour. He and Boldy James will be hitting the road for a series of shows later this year on the "Everybody Can't Go Tour." The 18-date tour kicks off in mid-April and runs until May. What do you think of Benny The Butcher reportedly declining the chance to have a meeting with Donald Trump? Let us know in the comment section below.

