real time with bill maher
- TVBill Maher Faces WGA Backlash For Announcing Return Of "Real Time"Maher's show will be picketed by the Guild.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBill Maher On Jada Pinkett Smith: "Put On A F*cking Wig Like Everybody Else At The Oscars"Bill Maher feels that the mother of two is "lucky" to just have alopecia and not another medical condition.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsBill Maher Believes Black National Anthem Is A Form Of SegregationBill Maher is adamant that the NFL should only be playing one anthem at its games.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBill Maher Goes Off On Smartphones, Claims They Make People "Bullies"After calling out Apple, the talk show host ranted about smartphones making people "angrier, more vitriolic, more racist."By Erika Marie
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Doubles Down On Retiring After Next FilmQuentin Tarantino reveals that he actually considered doing a remake of "Reservoir Dogs" for his final movie.By Joshua Robinson
- EntertainmentBill Maher's Ex-Girlfriend Implies That He Supposedly Uses The N-Word OftenApparently it's not the first time.By Matt F
- MusicIce Cube Plans On Having "N-Word" Discourse On Bill Maher's "Real Time"Ice Cube would like a word. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentBill Maher Won't Be Fired By HBO For Racial Slur, Returns To The Air FridayThe comedian's show will go on.By Matt F
- MusicKiller Mike Defends Bill Maher Following Controversial RemarksThe Run The Jewels rapper comes to the comedian's aid.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper Asks HBO To Cancel "Real Time With Bill Maher"The fallout continues. By Jonathan Carey
- SocietyBill Maher Drops Racial Epithet On Live TelevisionThe comedian may have gone too far.By Jonathan Carey