Boosie Badazz Demands Yung Bleu Repay The “Millions” He Reportedly Owes

Yung Bleu being behind bars wasn't going to stop Boosie from trying to get what he was owed. “CAN U DO THE RIGHT THING N GET ME MY MILLIONS THAT WAS TAKEN FROM ME? U KNOW I FUCKED OVER BIG TIME!! WHY YOU DONT WANNA PAY ME" Boosie wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Also included in the post was a now-deleted Instagram post in which Bleu bragged about dropping $2M on building a facility for himself. Bleu was once signed to Boosie's label. However, Boosie maintains that he lost out on millions when Bleu signed with EMPIRE. Furthermore, Boosie claims that the document releasing Bleu from his Bad Azz contract included a forgery of Boosie's signature.

Bleu was arrested this week on battery charges after allegedly assaulting a woman in Georgia. However, the rapper has denied the charges. “I’m off this internet thing but I will take time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu: I cherish women and I’m completely innocent. Just [know] this about to be one of [the] toughest times to be a fan of mines because I’ma about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur and people hate," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

Boosie Still Feuding With Bleu

Of course, this isn't the first time that the two rappers have recently clashed. Last month, Bleu abruptly canceled his 17-show tour after performing less than half the shows. "Words can’t explain how I feel about the remainder of this tour being canceled. I sincerely apologize to every fan I disappointed. When things like this happen the only person to blame is 'the artist' so I accept it. I won’t make excuses. I was honestly having so much fun wasn’t ready to go home. A man cannot do anything if his house is not in order. With that said, I will be back to give FREE shows to every city we missed. My team is working around the clock to make this happen. Once again I appreciate you all and I hope I didn’t lose any fans in the process," Bleu wrote on Instagram.

It appears that there were two incidents that led to the cancellation of the tour. Firstly, Bleu faced significant backlash after a Philadelphia woman claimed that Bleu had flown her out to one of his shows. That caused the rapper to apologize to his wife for the indiscretion. Secondly, the aforementioned contract dispute with Boosie emerged, adding yet another cloud over the already shaky perception of Bleu. In the month between his tour cancellation and his arrest, there has been no update on the "free shows" he promised to fans.

