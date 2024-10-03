R Kelly's Daughter Doesn't Want Her Child To Meet Him

R. Kelly's family is heartbroken.

R. Kelly continues to serve his 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but new allegations will come forth soon. Moreover, the upcoming documentary R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey will focus on new allegations from his family, specifically from his daughter Joanne Kelly. In a trailer for the project, she reflects on her past bond with the singer and her current thoughts on his 2021 conviction. In addition, this piece will also apparently bring forth new allegations of misconduct from Joanne against her father, although the specific nature of these is unclear. However, she also looked to the future.

Furthermore, Joanne Kelly is pregnant at press time, and she spoke on how she plans to explain R. Kelly's situation and actions to her family. "If my son asks questions, I’m going to be as truthful as possible. And I will not be taking my son to prison to meet his grandfather," she expressed. In the past, much of the R&B star's family has reckoned with his disturbing legacy and actions. Joanne's other siblings, Jaah Kelly and Robert Kelly Jr., will also appear in this doc.

R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey Trailer: Watch

"He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked with him," Joanne remarked in the trailer for this upcoming R. Kelly documentary. "He was my everything. For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life." While the world reacts to these new allegations, he continues to face issues in prison and advocate for his privacy.