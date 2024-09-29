R Kelly’s Daughter Breaks Down Over Devastating Allegations In New Doc Trailer

R Kelly's family discusses his alleged crimes in a documentary dropping on October 11.

R Kelly is currently behind bars for alleged racketeering, trafficking, sexual abuse of minors, and more. Now, it looks like the disgraced R&B star could be facing even more disturbing allegations. In a trailer for an upcoming doc, exclusively shared by The Jasmine Brand earlier today, several of his family members discuss his alleged crimes and how they've impacted them.

His ex-wife Drea Kelly, for example, gets tearful about what he's allegedly done to their children. She questions why he had to allegedly harm their little ones after already allegedly harming her. His daughter Joanne also gets incredibly emotional about what he's allegedly put her and the rest of their family through. They do not specify exactly what they're accusing him of in the trailer. The documentary, which was executive produced by Mann Robinson, is scheduled to come out on October 11. "He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked with him," Joanne explains in the trailer.

R Kelly's Family Members Reflect On How His Legal Battle Has Impacted Them

"He was my everything," she continues at a different point in the trailer. "For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life."