R Kelly’s Daughter Breaks Down Over Devastating Allegations In New Doc Trailer

BYCaroline Fisher5.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 26: R&amp;B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Prosecutors turned over to Kelly's defense team a DVD that alleges to show Kelly having sex with an underage girl in the 1990s. Kelly has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
R Kelly's family discusses his alleged crimes in a documentary dropping on October 11.

R Kelly is currently behind bars for alleged racketeering, trafficking, sexual abuse of minors, and more. Now, it looks like the disgraced R&B star could be facing even more disturbing allegations. In a trailer for an upcoming doc, exclusively shared by The Jasmine Brand earlier today, several of his family members discuss his alleged crimes and how they've impacted them.

His ex-wife Drea Kelly, for example, gets tearful about what he's allegedly done to their children. She questions why he had to allegedly harm their little ones after already allegedly harming her. His daughter Joanne also gets incredibly emotional about what he's allegedly put her and the rest of their family through. They do not specify exactly what they're accusing him of in the trailer. The documentary, which was executive produced by Mann Robinson, is scheduled to come out on October 11. "He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked with him," Joanne explains in the trailer.

Read More: R Kelly Defends Diddy And Calls His Federal Investigation A "Conspiracy" In Resurfaced Report

R Kelly's Family Members Reflect On How His Legal Battle Has Impacted Them

"He was my everything," she continues at a different point in the trailer. "For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life."

She goes on to explain how she plans on being as honest as possible with her son about his grandfather. Despite this, she says she will not be taking her son to visit him in prison. What do you think of this new documentary trailer? Will you be tuning in when it comes out on October 11 or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy's Arrest Causes Explosion Of R Kelly Jokes On Social Media

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...