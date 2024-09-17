Diddy's Arrest Causes Explosion Of R Kelly Jokes On Social Media

Fans have been making jokes about the two disgraced singers.

R Kelly has been trending on social media on Tuesday following the bombshell arrest of Diddy in New York City. Users on social media have been comparing the allegations against both of the singers, as prosecutors released the 14-page federal indictment against Diddy. In it, they accuse him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking while detailing his alleged "freak off" parties.

On X (formerly Twitter), tons of users have been posting various memes about Kelly and Diddy while bringing other celebrities into the jokes as well. Jemele Hill took a more serious response to the trend, writing: "I know everybody is going to get these jokes off about Diddy, and by extension R Kelly, but think of the numerous Black women whose lives were ruined by these horrendous people. The narrative is not, another Black man got taken down — cause this ain’t got sh*t to do with Black men as a whole. The narrative is, thank God these women are finally getting the justice they deserve."

Read More: R Kelly Uses Statute Of Limitations Argument Against Supreme Court For Sex Charges

R Kelly Appears In Court In Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Fans aren't the only ones posting about Diddy either. Aubrey O’Day, who performed in Danity Kane for a number of years, said she feels "validated" by the arrest on X. She wrote: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing."

Social Media Responds To Diddy's Indictment