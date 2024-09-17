Diddy's Arrest Causes Explosion Of R Kelly Jokes On Social Media

R Kelly has been trending on social media on Tuesday following the bombshell arrest of Diddy in New York City. Users on social media have been comparing the allegations against both of the singers, as prosecutors released the 14-page federal indictment against Diddy. In it, they accuse him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking while detailing his alleged "freak off" parties.
On X (formerly Twitter), tons of users have been posting various memes about Kelly and Diddy while bringing other celebrities into the jokes as well. Jemele Hill took a more serious response to the trend, writing: "I know everybody is going to get these jokes off about Diddy, and by extension R Kelly, but think of the numerous Black women whose lives were ruined by these horrendous people. The narrative is not, another Black man got taken down — cause this ain’t got sh*t to do with Black men as a whole. The narrative is, thank God these women are finally getting the justice they deserve."
R Kelly Appears In Court In Chicago
Fans aren't the only ones posting about Diddy either. Aubrey O’Day, who performed in Danity Kane for a number of years, said she feels "validated" by the arrest on X. She wrote: "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing."
Social Media Responds To Diddy's Indictment
Despite the arrest, Diddy has maintained his innocence and plans to plead not guilty. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters that he'll "fight like hell" for the Bad Boy mogul outside of the courthouse on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on R Kelly and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]